Short Interest in African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Rises By 5.9%

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in African Agriculture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in African Agriculture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in African Agriculture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

African Agriculture Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ AAGR opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. African Agriculture has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture ( NASDAQ:AAGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

