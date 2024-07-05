Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $356,760.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $356,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,334,669.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.43 million and a PE ratio of 39.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEZL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.