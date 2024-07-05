ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $820.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $813.28.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $785.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $742.98. The stock has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

