Scout24 (ETR:G24) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €71.25 ($76.61) and last traded at €71.00 ($76.34). 149,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.55 ($75.86).

Scout24 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €68.06.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

