Scotiabank Reiterates C$3.75 Price Target for Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Scotiabank set a C$3.75 target price on Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DML. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.24.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE DML opened at C$2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.71. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.37.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.83 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,986.78% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines



Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

