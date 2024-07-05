Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.60.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,110 shares of company stock worth $744,577. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.