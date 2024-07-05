RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 298.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of RxSight worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after buying an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in RxSight by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,393.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,393.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

RxSight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RXST traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.69. 58,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,581. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

