Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of RBCN opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
