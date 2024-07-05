Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$13.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Paradigm Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.32.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE ARE opened at C$14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$908.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.49. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

