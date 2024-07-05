Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $3,368.86 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $11.21 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,368.86 or 0.06109454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 506,311 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 506,699.74267244. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,610.91002205 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $33,434,693.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

