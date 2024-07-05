ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Up 0.3%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 1,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

