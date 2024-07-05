RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of RFM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 11,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.54.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
