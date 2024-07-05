Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG) Director Buys C$10,875.00 in Stock

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) Director Wayne Hubert bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,875.00.

Wayne Hubert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Wayne Hubert acquired 3,000,000 shares of Revival Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Wayne Hubert purchased 3,000,000 shares of Revival Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$825,000.00.

Revival Gold Trading Up 7.5 %

Revival Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,847. Revival Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold ( CVE:RVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Featured Stories

