Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,995 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.42% of Commvault Systems worth $18,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.98. The company had a trading volume of 406,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

