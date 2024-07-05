Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,926,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,405,000 after buying an additional 297,603 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 247,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 162,886 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,690,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,136,000 after buying an additional 1,010,841 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,748,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

