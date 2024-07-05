Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 22 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock traded down $10.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $509.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.47. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $406.45 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

