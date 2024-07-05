Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 119 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Novanta worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 62,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.40. The company had a trading volume of 138,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,202. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $185.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.49.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,398,296.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,916 shares of company stock worth $628,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

