Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.30. The company had a trading volume of 413,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,431. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average of $95.93. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $130.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

