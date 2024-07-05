Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 354,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 83,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 34,990 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Schlumberger by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 162,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,067,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 7,714,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,292,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

