Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.16. 2,553,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,744. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

