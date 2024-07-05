Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 3,119,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,658. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

