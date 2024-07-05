Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.98 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 565,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,435. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

