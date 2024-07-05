Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $489,300,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,241,000 after buying an additional 446,124 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Humana by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,021,000 after buying an additional 164,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.82. 690,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,542. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.65 and its 200 day moving average is $349.45. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

