Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,835,000 after buying an additional 105,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,688,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,200,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.21. 415,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.19. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

