Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 829,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.63. 772,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.51. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

