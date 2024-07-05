Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.38 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after buying an additional 270,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.74. 430,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,985. The company’s fifty day moving average is $569.49 and its 200-day moving average is $557.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

