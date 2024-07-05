Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.77 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.19% of APA worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
APA Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of APA stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,015,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.26.
APA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
