Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.58 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of New York Times worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $89,754,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,844,000 after buying an additional 406,958 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $18,255,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $15,190,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $15,993,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

New York Times Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NYT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

