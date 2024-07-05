Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.27 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of Darling Ingredients worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 2,646,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,652. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

