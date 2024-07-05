Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.53% of Lumentum worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Lumentum stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

