Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 2,306,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

