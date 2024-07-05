Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.47.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $587.76. 453,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.31. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

