Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 649,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 581,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,125,000 after acquiring an additional 128,978 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 154,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.8 %

TMHC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

