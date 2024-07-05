Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 771 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Gentex worth $20,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 26.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Gentex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. 1,326,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

