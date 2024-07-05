Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $213.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.18.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RGA opened at $204.87 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $213.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.50 and a 200-day moving average of $185.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after purchasing an additional 177,299 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,226,000 after purchasing an additional 104,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

