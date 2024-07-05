Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.34

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $22.00. Regis shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 149,713 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share.
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
