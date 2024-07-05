Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.2% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $20.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,024.09. 378,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $992.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $954.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $688.52 and a twelve month high of $1,081.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.