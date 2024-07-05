Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Veracity Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.3% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $20.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,024.09. The stock had a trading volume of 378,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,242. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $992.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $954.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $688.52 and a 1 year high of $1,081.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.