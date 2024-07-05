Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.20

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 76.20 and last traded at 73.93, with a volume of 967776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 73.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDDT. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 58.33.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reddit

Reddit Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of 57.85.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,493,103.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares in the company, valued at 40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $36,990,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $14,796,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.