Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.72. 851,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,298,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 142,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 8.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 148.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

