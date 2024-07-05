Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Down 5.8%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78. 513,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,219,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

In related news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 98.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

See Also

