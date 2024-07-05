QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Up 2.9%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

QuoteMedia Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

About QuoteMedia

(Get Free Report)

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.