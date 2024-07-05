QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. Stephens raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 273,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,766 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 360,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 60,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.16. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

