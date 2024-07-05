QUASA Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,992.44 and approximately $5,080.52 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008747 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,632.50 or 1.00026032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00063425 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198791 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,340.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.