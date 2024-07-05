Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $30.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quanterix by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 131,195 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $7,879,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quanterix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $479.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

