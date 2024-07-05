QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 1%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.71 and last traded at $205.81. 1,755,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,228,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $229.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM by 72.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 91.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.