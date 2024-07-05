PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Declares Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:PIFFY)

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk stock remained flat at $12.33 during trading on Friday. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
