ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,153 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $24,056,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $17,511,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $7,033,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $5,574,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.47. 24,333,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,952,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $81.48.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

