Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,020 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 2.78% of Profire Energy worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Profire Energy by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 251,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,614. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

