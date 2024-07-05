Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 23,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,494,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

