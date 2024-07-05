Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 23,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,494,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Processa Pharmaceuticals
Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Processa Pharmaceuticals
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.